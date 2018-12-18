No proposal to extend NRC to other states, Govt informs Lok Sabha

There is no proposal to extend the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) to states other than Assam, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Minister of State in Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir, in a written reply to the house, said, “The exercise to update NRC 1951 is being conducted under the special provisions in respect of State of Assam under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship rules, 2003. At present, there is no proposal to extend the NRC to states other than Assam.”

The central government had earlier said there was no proposal to revise the NRC in Tripura, after the Supreme Court sought a reply on a petition requesting its implementation in the state.

The complete draft of the NRC in Assam which was released on July 30 this year has left out over 40 lakh applicants. The draft aims to document the “legitimate” citizens of the state as against “illegal migrants”, presumably from neighbouring country Bangladesh.

The BJP, on multiple occasions, has suggested the implementation of NRC in other states like West Bengal as well to drive out infiltrators from Bangladesh. Party president Amit Shah, while backing the NRC, had said in a rally that the government will identify all illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in India and expel them, one by one.

In August this year, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha urged upon the Indian Muslims, especially those living in West Bengal to support an NRC-like exercise in the state claiming that it is becoming a hub for infiltrators under the Trinamool Congress rule. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had also said the NRC will be published in the state on the lines of the one in Assam if his party is voted to power in the state.