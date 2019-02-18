No proof, will drop sedition charge against AMU students, say police

After examining around 40 videos, Aligarh police decided to drop sedition charge against 14 AMU students, including the current and former office-bearers of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU), as they could not find evidence of the accused raising “anti-national” slogans on campus on February 12.

The police, however, will investigate other charges against the students. AMU students have been staging protest on the campus over various demands, including withdrawal of sedition charge against some students.

“We have so far not found any proof of sedition while analysing around 40 video clips of the incident. Some of the video footage was obtained from media houses. Hence, we decided to drop sedition charge from the case. A police team is verifying other charges mentioned in the FIR,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Addl SP, city (Aligarh).

Other charges includes 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and 153-B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). No complaint has been filed against BJYM leaders. AMU has suspended its eight students on grounds of indiscipline and misconduct.

The university administration formed a three-member committee headed by deputy proctor, Professor Rashid Umar, to probe the incident over which two more FIRs have been filed.

On February 12, during a protest on the campus against a scheduled visit of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, AMU students had an altercation with journalists of a TV channel, police said. The students and BJYM workers clashed outside, leading to damage to vehicles. During the violence, the students allegedly raised “anti-national” slogans, added police.