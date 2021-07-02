No proof of irregularities in land deals: Ram temple trust

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday gave themselves a clean chit in connection with the allegations of corruption and fraud in land purchases, claiming that no evidence of irregularities was found by a “team of experts who scrutinised all the documents related to the land deals”.

Speaking to mediapersons after a three-day meeting of the Trust members, Treasurer Govind Dev Giri said that the Trust will not get into any “media trial” and will answer only to “competent authorities” if and when asked for the proof.

Giri said that all the documents related to the land purchases “show full transparency and honesty”.

“There have been some incidents to create hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in the last 15-20 days. Some people, including political and so-called religious figures, said that there have been irregularities or a scam. I got several phone calls placing confidence in the temple trust, but also requesting me to look into the matter. In the last three days, since I have arrived here, I have been investigating the matter. I brought lawyers, lekhpals and chartered accountants with me. We are happy to inform you that, as expected, the entire process of the land purchases has no irregularities,” Giri said.

“After a proper investigation, we can say that nothing illegal has happened in the land deals. All the lands have been purchased on amounts equal to or less than the current market price. We have a request, as well as a challenge, to those making the allegations that they can purchase land at a lesser price, we are ready to purchase land from them,” Giri added.

On March 18, according to the legal documents, the trust had purchased a 1.208 hectares plot for Rs 18.5 crore from property dealers Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari, who in turn had purchased it from landowners Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak for Rs 2 crore the same day. This deal had landed the trust in a controversy with Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party alleging corruption and fraud. The trust, however, denied it claiming that the Pathaks and the property dealers had a previous agreement, which is why the land was first purchased at the price decided in the agreement, but later sold at the prevailing market rate.

However, an investigation by The Indian Express found that the very same day, the trust purchased another parcel of 1.037 hectares of land from Pathaks for Rs 8 crore. The trust hasn’t yet responded to the new findings.

“We do not want to get into media trial. However, whenever any authorised person will ask us, we will provide them with all evidence. But it has to be a competent authority. We urge people to not trust those who have political agendas and want to crush nationalist feelings.”