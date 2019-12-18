No proof of 9th Sikh Guru having ever been imprisoned at Bassi prison: Report

Near the sub jail-building is a gurdwara and outside which was a signboard about Guru Teg Bahadur having spent time in jail here, but the same has not been confirmed. Photos: Suresh Near the sub jail-building is a gurdwara and outside which was a signboard about Guru Teg Bahadur having spent time in jail here, but the same has not been confirmed. Photos: Suresh

The Bassi Pathana sub-jail – where, it is believed, that time ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur was imprisoned for some time – is not suitable to be used as a prison as its building is very old and lacks required space.

The building, however, could be developed as a heritage structure, a senior government functionary has informed the Punjab government in a report.

The report was submitted by then then Fatehgarh Sahib deputy commissioner to state jails department in June after a field inspection on the directions of Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

There was a proposal to make the jail functional to shift inmates from Fatehgarh Sahib.

As per the report accessed by The Indian Express, the then Fatehgarh Sahib DC Prashant Kumar Goyal, during the site visit said he could not corroborate that Guru Teg Bahadur served any time in the jail. The report also suggested that given that it was an ancient building, it could be developed as a heritage site.

Spread across 13 kanal and 10 marla land and with space to house around 130 inmates, the Bassi Pathana jail was shut in 1994 after PWD declared it unsafe, the report pointed out. Spread across 13 kanal and 10 marla land and with space to house around 130 inmates, the Bassi Pathana jail was shut in 1994 after PWD declared it unsafe, the report pointed out.

The report said that the entire building had to be constructed afresh if a jail was to be made functional again. “The current area of jail is very less in which constructing barracks for prisoners, office, staff barracks, quarters etc is not possible. This sub jail is located in the market (bazaar) of Bassi Pathana city and approach road is very narrow due to which there will be difficulty in movement of inmates. Apart from this, there is dense population around all the four directions of the jail. There are two to three-storey houses and in future there could be danger to security of the inmates also,” as per the report.

It said there was a worship place “(mazaar) of Baba Bulle Shah where some people pay obeisance” and an elementary school was also being run by the education department.

“During the visit to Bassi Pathana jail, an effort was made to know from the people present if at some point of time ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur was kept in this jail or not. From those present there no one could present any substantial fact and they also told that there is a reference of Guru Teg Bahadur coming to Bassi Pathana, but whether he spent some time in this jail, it is not known to them. In the jail building also, there is no sign present, which points that Guru Teg Bahadur was imprisoned here,” said the report.

It further added that near the sub jail-building there was a gurdwara and outside that shrine there was a signboard about Guru Teg Bahadur having spent time in jail here. “But, this board is also not older than 35 to 40 years. On the basis of what facts these things have been written on the board, no one has any information about this,” said the report.

The report said that former deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh and some others showed some books which mentioned that before going to Delhi, Guru Teg Bahadur was kept in prison for nearly four months in Bassi Pathana jail.

Mentioning the books which contain reference of Guru Teg Bahadur having been imprisoned in the jail, the report said the matter could be looked into on the basis of available facts, more old record and old writings. “It would be apt to take a decision at government level,” the report added.

It said that the building could be developed as heritage site and again a call had to be taken at government level.

SAD (Taksali) leader Bir Devinder Singh, who had been opposing the idea of reconstructing the building for a functional jail, said there was enough historical evidence that Guru Teg Bahadur was imprisoned in the jail. He said Punjab government should hand over the historic place to Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for turning it into a gurdwara. He said the sequence of events leading to Guru Teg Bahadur’s arrest and his subsequent journey to Delhi should be mentioned there.

Citing books written by historians Dr Ganda Singh, Dr Fauja Singh and Principal Teja Singh, Bir Devinder said Guru Teg Bahadur was arrested and imprisoned at Bassi Pathana jail on his way to meet Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after Kashmiri Pandits approached him and said they were being forced to convert to Islam. Bir Devinder said, Guru Teg Bahadur was arrested by Mughals when he halted at Malakpur Rangra on the way to Delhi. He said Guru’s three disciples – Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayal Das – were also arrested with him, before Aurangzeb subsequently issued directions to let Guru Teg Bahadur resume his journey for Delhi.

What historians say

As per books ‘Sikh Itihaas (1469-1765) by authors Principal Teja Singh and Dr Ganda Singh and ‘Guru keeyan Saakhian’ by Professor Piara Singh Padam and Giani Garja Singh, Guru Teg Bahadur was imprisoned in Bassi Pathana jail for four months. “Guru Teg Bahadur Mahal Nama ko Boor Mohammad Khan Mirza chowki Ropar wale ne saal satrah sau batees saawan parvishte baran ke dihun gram Malakpur Rangra, Pargana Ghanaula se pakar kar Sirhind pahunchaaya…chaar maah Sirhand aur Dilli bandikhane mein rahe (Ropar chowki in-charge Mohammad Noor Khan took Guru Teg Bahadur into custody in 1732 Saawan…he remained imprisoned for four months in Bassi Pathana jail),” say the two books referring to “Bhatt Wahian”. Bir Devinder Singh said “Bhatt Wahian” were very reliable source of ancient historical accounts.

