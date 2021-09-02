No progress two months after meet with PM, it was a photo op: Mehbooba Mufti

FORMER JAMMU AND Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said there was been “no movement forward” since the all-party meet with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on June 24, and the exercise served no greater purpose than to “showcase this photo where everybody was in the same frame”.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Mufti said nothing has changed on the ground despite specific confidence building measures discussed at the meeting. “I had said… at least if you are able to release some people/ prisoners, that would help,” she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she claimed, had said a review committee under the Lieutenant Governor of J&K would be constituted. “Nothing really happened to our knowledge,” she said, noting there was no communication from the Raj Bhawan on any matter since then.

Pointing out that the possibility of any future meetings was not discussed in Delhi, Mufti said, “I think, both at the national and the international level, they wanted to show that they are trying to reach out, and showcase this photo where everybody was in the same frame — especially those two parties whom they have been calling all kinds of names,” she said.

Mufti said she did not not see the possibility of an Assembly election soon. The Centre “would not want to loosen its grip on the decision making powers” it holds in currently. Without giving a time frame, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had two days ago said elections would be held as soon as the delimitation exercise was over.

Asked about criticism against People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leaders they did not raise the issue of revocation of J&K’s special status in the meeting of Opposition parties on August 20, Mufti said, “Of course, I took it up… I told them this is Congress’s responsibility because they brought J&K into the fold of the Union of India.” There was not too much discussion on it since the meeting was focussed on statehood and release of prisoners and issues of the rest of the country, she said.