scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Top news

No pressure on regulator to make decision on vaccine: Niti Aayog member

“Our regulator will (make) the right decision...indeed, safety, immunogenicity and efficacy will drive the decision,” said Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | December 13, 2020 3:13:14 am
"The Drugs Controller General of India is also in touch with regulatory authorities in the UK and working together with respect to “a particular vaccine which is common to both the nations,” said Paul. (Source: Reuters)

India will only grant emergency use approval to a Covid-19 vaccine on the basis of factors like safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, said Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul Saturday.

“Our regulator will (make) the right decision…indeed, safety, immunogenicity and efficacy will drive the decision,” said Paul.

“These decisions will be science-based, evidenced-based, rules-based, norms based…We have absolutely no pressure on the regulator to (make) the decision one way or the other,” he said, adding that the regulator’s decision making process is respected.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Drugs Controller General of India is also in touch with regulatory authorities in the UK and working together with respect to “a particular vaccine which is common to both the nations,” said Paul.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement