No pressure on regulator to make decision on vaccine: Niti Aayog member

India will only grant emergency use approval to a Covid-19 vaccine on the basis of factors like safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, said Niti Aayog Member-Health Dr VK Paul Saturday.

“Our regulator will (make) the right decision…indeed, safety, immunogenicity and efficacy will drive the decision,” said Paul.

“These decisions will be science-based, evidenced-based, rules-based, norms based…We have absolutely no pressure on the regulator to (make) the decision one way or the other,” he said, adding that the regulator’s decision making process is respected.

The Drugs Controller General of India is also in touch with regulatory authorities in the UK and working together with respect to “a particular vaccine which is common to both the nations,” said Paul.

