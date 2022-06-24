No pressure from G-7 to stop buying oil from Russia: Foreign Secretary

AHEAD OF Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Germany for the G-7 summit starting June 26, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday said there was no pressure from the G-7 countries on stopping buying of oil from Russia as India’s “consideration is very well understood”.

Responding to a question at a briefing, Kwatra said, “Whatever the trading arrangements that India puts in place with regard to the purchase of crude oil all over the world are determined purely from the consideration of energy security of India and there is no other consideration. I think that consideration is very well understood. I would even say appreciated across the countries. I do not see any point of assuming any pressure on that issue. India has continued its oil trade and purchases from wherever we need to do it.”

Kwatra said it is purely determined, governed and motivated by India’s energy security considerations, noting that it is one of the key aspects in terms of the country’s national economic interests.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

When asked about the issue of food security due to the Ukraine crisis, Kwatra said India has taken a very “proactive” stance to ensure food security of the vulnerable countries.

Ukraine is a major producer of wheat and the halt in its exports of the staple food has triggered its shortage.

“I think the Russia-Ukraine situation has generated a certain amount of food security crisis all over the world and as a responsible nation, India has taken a very and proactive stance to ensure that the food security of the vulnerable countries are addressed in a manner that their needs are addressed,” Kwatra said.