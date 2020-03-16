No positive case detected yet: Tourist state Himachal started fortifying against COVID-19 in Jan

In the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, checkposts have been set up to screen all visitors, including tourists and migrant labourers, while gram panchayats have resolved to temporarily shut down all hotels and homestays. (Representational) In the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, checkposts have been set up to screen all visitors, including tourists and migrant labourers, while gram panchayats have resolved to temporarily shut down all hotels and homestays. (Representational)

DESPITE BEING a hotspot for tourists, Himachal Pradesh has so far not reported a single case of COVID-19.

The state government has closed educational institutions, issued advisories against events of mass gatherings, and set up isolation wards at two of its premier hospitals to screen suspected cases.

As early as January 30, chief secretary Anil Kumar Khachi had ordered setting up of a health outpost in Mcleodganj to screen visitors and devotees. Two isolation wards were made functional at IGMC Hospital in Shimla and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, Kangra, while district administrations were asked to carry out widespread IEC activities.

On Saturday, the government ordered closure of all educational institutions till March 31, and asked deputy commissioners to regulate entry of devotees at temples where large gatherings are expected during the upcoming Navratras from March 25 to April 2.

On Monday, Shimla DC Amit Kashyap banned langars and bhandaras in the district till March 31 and ordered all food establishments, hotels and bars to maintain proper health hygiene and ask staff to wear masks. He also banned conferences, events, rallies, dharnas, protests and other public events, while massage centres, spas, swimming pools, sauna and gyms have been asked to shut down till March 31. Similar orders have been issued in other districts, including Kangra, where the DC has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation has been asked to sanitise public and private buses with prescribed disinfectants at regular intervals, and all tourists coming from abroad are now supposed to furnish their information on self-declaration formats.

The Bar Association of the High Court on Monday unanimously resolved to restrict entry of advocates and close the bar room where advocates assemble. “Litigants have been asked to not come to court while only those advocates will enter the courtrooms whose cases are listed during that time,” said Association president Nareshwar Singh Chandel.

Following a meeting on Monday, HPU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sikander Kumar said that all academic activities, seminars, workshops and other gatherings have been suspended and students and research scholars have been asked to vacate their hostels by Tuesday evening. Foreign students have asked to get screened at the office of department of student welfare while the university health centre has been asked to sanitise the entire campus, he said. Examinations will continue to take place as scheduled but internal tests have been postponed, Kumar said.

In the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, checkposts have been set up to screen all visitors, including tourists and migrant labourers, while gram panchayats have resolved to temporarily shut down all hotels and homestays.

The state government has also brought masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities within the purview of the HP Hoarding and Profiteering Prevention Order, 1977, till June 30. Any act of hoarding or profiteering in these commodities would attract penal provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, an official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd