‘No point’ meeting Nitish Kumar, Hardik Patel visits Tejashwi Yadav

Hardik Patel at a meeting in Patna on Saturday. (Express photo) Hardik Patel at a meeting in Patna on Saturday. (Express photo)

Stating that there was “no point” in meeting Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, as he has “changed his path” by forming an alliance with the BJP, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Saturday met RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to firm up what appears to be an anti-BJP front ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Stating that they discussed issues concerning Bihar and national politics, Tejashwi later told the media, “We, the young leaders, are against right-wing dictatorship and will work together for benefit of the youth and farmers.”

Addressing a ‘Patel awareness meeting’ earlier, the Patidar leader from Gujarat, tried to get people from Kurmi, Dhanuk and Kushwaha castes to unite and form an unbreakable alliance.

Nitish comes from Kurmi caste, and people from these communities are seen as his main support base. Hardik claimed that there were attempts to stop people from attending the public meeting. Referring to Nitish without naming him, he said, “Our message should go across to people who come from among them (these communities) but are not with them.” He said he would have loved to meet Lalu Prasad but for the fact that the RJD chief is in Mumbai for treatment.

