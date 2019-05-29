No plans to quit, says Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar

At a time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s chiefs in several states have resigned, or have offered to quit, in the wake of the party’s Lok Sabha election rout, Congress’s Haryana unit chief Ashok Tanwar has struck a discordant note with his defiance.

While the Congress lost all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, and Tanwar himself lost from Sirsa Parliamentary constituency by over 3 lakh votes, he remained firm: “I have not resigned from my post, nor do I have any plans to do that.”

Tanwar said, “It is not the party president who needs to be solely held responsible for the party’s debacle. We need to take a collective responsibility – it is not one man who can be held responsible. We need to introspect the reasons.”

For this introspection, Tanwar said, “we have called all candidates for a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Senior leaders will attend it. We will discuss the future course of action and what needs to be done.”

Among those who have resigned, or offered to quit, owning moral responsibility for the Congress’s poor performance in their states are Raj Babbar (Congress chief of Uttar Pradesh, where the party won only one of 80 Lok Sabha seats), Ashok Chavan (Maharashtra, one of 48), Ajoy Kumar (Jharkhand, one of 14), Niranjan Patnaik (Odisha, one of 14), and Ripun Bora (Assam, three of 14).

Sunil Jakhar, state Congress chief in neighbouring Punjab, has also submitted his resignation. Punjab is the only state that bucked the national trend, with the Congress winning eight of 13 seats in the state, but Jakhar failed to save his seat of Gurdaspur against actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol.

Tanwar contested his first election in 2009 Lok Sabha polls from Sirsa constituency and won by over 35,000 votes. He was made the Haryana Congress chief in February 2014.

The party has been on a continuing decline in the state since then. It began with 2014 Lok Sabha polls, where the Congress won a solitary seat in Haryana. In October the same year, the Congress hit an unprecedented low in the Assembly polls, finishing a distant third.

The poor run continued in the December 2018 mayoral polls and then the Assembly bypolls in Jind in January 2019, where senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala finished third.

Gujarat leader of Oppn offers to quit

Ahmedabad: Congress leader and Amreli MLA Paresh Dhanani on Tuesday offered to resign from the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, following the rout of the party in the Lok Sabha Elections. The BJP won all 26 parliamentary seats in the state as well as the four Assembly bypoll seats. “On the day of the defeat itself , I’d said that I take full moral responsibility. We were unable to read the minds of the people despite our hard work and we are directly responsible for the defeat . Therefore, I have expressed my desire to quit as Leader of the Opposition,” Dhanani told The Indian Express.—ENS