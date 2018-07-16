No plans to quit BJP as of now: Rao Inderjit Singh

Refuting the speculation that he may quit the BJP, Rao Inderjit Singh told The Indian Express that there were “no such plans, as of now”. Refuting the speculation that he may quit the BJP, Rao Inderjit Singh told The Indian Express that there were “no such plans, as of now”.

Denying speculation that he may quit the BJP, Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said he has "no such plans as of now".

Singh, who was addressing a rally in Jhajjar district of Haryana, announced that in the coming days, he will be holding meetings and rallies across the state.

Singh on Saturday announced that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls shall be his last contest. “I have turned 73. I want youngsters to come forward now. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be my last contest. I will not contest after that,” he told The Indian Express over phone.

Refuting the speculation that he may quit the BJP, he told The Indian Express that there were “no such plans, as of now”. “Basically, because I spoke against the Chief Minister at a public rally a few weeks ago, such rumours started floating around. There are no such plans of quitting the party, as of now,” he said. In May, Singh had slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a public rally in Gurgaon and accused the state government of not giving adequate respect to MPs.

Addressing the gathering in Jhajjar, Singh lashed out at both the Congress and the INLD. Targeting former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said, “Hooda often claims that he is a farmer, but the fact is that he had never got the support from rural areas of his own constituency. It was I who helped him become the Chief Minister, otherwise Bhajan Lal would have been the Chief Minister.”

Singh accused INLD of not being serious on the SYL canal issue. “When Badals were ruling in Punjab, why did INLD not get serious on the SYL canal issue then?”

