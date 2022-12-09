scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

No plan yet to reintroduce NJAC, Centre tells House

Responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written response said, “at present, there is no such proposal.”

Last week, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar had remarked that it was “never too late to reflect” on the NJAC, while underlining the “primacy of the will of the people.” (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Centre told the Parliament on Thursday that it currently has no plan to reintroduce the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Responding to a question by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a written response said, “at present, there is no such proposal.” Kharge and Brittas had asked if the government proposed to reintroduce NJAC with suitable modifications. The Centre’s response comes at a time when it is at loggerheads with the judiciary over the process of appointment of judges.

Last week, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar had remarked that it was “never too late to reflect” on the NJAC, while underlining the “primacy of the will of the people.”

The Constitution (99th Amendment) Act, which established the NJAC and the NJAC Act, were passed by the Parliament in 2014 to set up a commission for appointing judges, replacing the Collegium system. The NJAC would give the government a foot in the door on appointment of judges. The laws were repealed in October 2015 after the Supreme Court struck them down.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

The Law Ministry also said, as on December 5, there are eight recommendations of the Collegium for appointment as High Court Judges and one proposal for appointment of Supreme Court judge pending with the government. The ministry added that there were 11 recommendations of the Collegium for transfer of High Court Judges and a recommendation of transfer of a Chief Justice of a High Court that were pending with the government.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:09:12 am
Next Story

Rajya Sabha clears Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close