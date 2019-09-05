No plan to ban petrol, diesel vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Thursday said the government has no plan to ban petrol and diesel vehicles as it was aware of the automobile industry’s contributions in terms of exports and generating employment.

Speaking at the 59th Annual SIAM Convention Mr. Gadkari said, “The government is not proposing to ban petrol and diesel cars in the country. The ₹ 4.50 lakh crore automobile sector, provides a lot of jobs and exports too have increased. But the government is facing some problem. First among which is the cost of import of crude oil. The second is pollution and the third is road safety.”

With rising air pollution levels a hot-button issue in the country, Gadkari said the automobile industry must move towards adopting cleaner sources of fuel. He, however, maintained that automobile industry cannot be asked to shoulder most of the responsibility in curbing air pollution. Reducing pollution is in national interest, Gadkari said.

Gadkari also said he is talk with the Finance Ministry over reduction in GST on hydrib vehicles. On the issue of flagging automobile sales, he said the industry should suggest ways to the government to revive growth. To auto boost sales, Gadkari said, automakers should consider starting a non-banking finance company for lending to buyers.