No place for violence, revenge in country: Priyanka to Yogi Adityanath

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Congress UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Congress UP chief Ajay Kumar Lallu in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Slamming Yogi Adityanath for his warning that rioters damaging public property will have to pay, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday sought to remind the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister that there is no place for vengeance, violence or revenge in Hindu religion.

Priyanka’s remarks prompted a counter from Adityanath in the evening, stating that anyone interrupting a sanyasi’s “relentless efforts for public welfare” will be “punished”.

In successive tweets, the CM’s official Twitter handle stated that Adityanath has taken to “bhagwa (saffron)”, and represents it, to work for public welfare after sacrificing everything. Without naming Priyanka, the second tweet stated, “Sanyasi ki lok sewa aur jan kalyan ke nirantar jaari yagna mein jo bhi baadhaa utpanna karega ussey dandit hona hi padega. Wirasat mein rajniti paane waley aur desh ko bhulakar tushtikaran ki raajniti karne waley lok sewa ka arth kya samjhengey (Anyone interrupting a sanyasi’s relentless efforts for public welfare has to be punished. How will those who inherit politics and forget the country while indulging in politics of appeasement understand the meaning of public welfare).”

Addressing the media in Lucknow earlier in the day, Priyanka demanded a judicial probe into the deaths and arrests made in UP during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC, and an immediate ban on further alleged attachment of properties of people the government deems to have resorted to violence during the protests.

“This for the first time in the country that a Chief Minister has talked about revenge, and it appears through various incidents that the administration and police are working on the lines of his statement,” she said.

Priyanka said: “The UP CM wears saffron clothes of a Yogi, but this saffron does not belong to him. This saffron is India’s religious, spiritual tradition; a symbol of Hinduism. Imbibe that religion. There is no place for anger, revenge and violence in that religion.”

The Congress leader also gave details of people arrested as part of protests against the CAA and NRC, such as retired IPS officer S R Darapuri, Congress worker and social activist Sadaf Jafar, and activist Deepak Kabir.

Soon after Priyanka’s press conference, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma addressed the media and said, “It appears (from Priyanka’s remarks) that saffron has become the symbol of violence and the reason for starting a fight. It appears that a saffron-clad Chief Minister is a follower of some wrong religion. At a time when there is peace in the state, Akhilesh (Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader), Priyanka, or sometimes (Congress’s) Rahul Gandhi are spreading misinformation to disturb that peace.”

Sharma said the way followers of one particular religion are being targeted by the Congress leader, it appears Priyanka has not been taught about “Hindu dharma” properly at home.

A Congress delegation led by its state president Ajay Kumar Lallu met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and handed her a memorandum, detailing those arrested, and sought her intervention to stop attachment of properties of alleged protesters without following legal procedures.

Meanwhile, the CRPF in a statement said there was no breach in Priyanka’s security during her recent trip to Lucknow, blaming her for “violations” for riding pillion on a scooter.

