No place for mob lynching in Rajasthan, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said the state government had also made a law against honour killing.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that there is no place for mob lynching in the state. To ensure that no one becomes the victim of mob lynching in the state, we have brought an stringent law,

Gehlot said in his address during the Independence Day function at the secretariat in the state capital.

“Mob lynching is a blot on humanity. We all can feel what the family of the victim would feel. There is no place for any such incident in the state,” he said.

He said the state government had also made a law against honour killing. A play on mob lynching was also performed by some employees and members of their family.

Various culture items were presented during the function, which was attended by Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other officials.

