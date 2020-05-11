No pass needed for movement within district: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in each district, a coordination committee headed by a Cabinet minister has been constituted for better coordination among various agencies and to ensure availability of essential commodities. (File photo) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in each district, a coordination committee headed by a Cabinet minister has been constituted for better coordination among various agencies and to ensure availability of essential commodities. (File photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday allowed the movement of people within a district without any pass, except for the Baddi police district, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, adding that for inter-district movement, permits will be required.

In a video conference with district officials, Thakur said that 55,000 Himachal residents stranded elsewhere have applied for their return. Those coming from red zones and having influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms must be placed in institutional quarantine, he said, adding that all returnees must be medically examined before deciding whether to place them in home or institutional quarantine.

Thakur said that special trains carrying stranded Himachalis from Bengaluru and Goa would reach Una on May 13 and 15 respectively while 300 students from Ukraine are expected to arrive in Chandigarh soon. Those stuck in Maharashtra will also be brought back soon while the Uttarakhand government will facilitate the transport of all Himachalis up to Dehradun, from where they will be brought back home, Thakur said.

One tests positive in Kangra

One person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kangra on Monday while the test results of 253 samples were awaited at the time of filing of this report, health officials said. On Sunday, six people across the state had tested positive, consisting of two people in Bilaspur, three in Chamba and one in Kangra.

178 booked for jumping quarantine

The Himachal Pradesh Police said that 178 people have been booked so far for jumping home or Institutional quarantine, and 144 cases registered. Among these, 13 cases are related to jumping institutional quarantine, and 131 cases involve jumping home quarantine, police spokesperson SP Khushal Sharma said.

