No party should give Kadam ticket, CM must take action against him: Uddhav Thackeray

Slamming BJP legislator Ram Kadam’s remarks on helping young men elope with girls they want to marry, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said Kadam should not be given a ticket to contest election by any party. Thackeray asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the BJP legislator.

“Action should be taken against those who insult our mothers and sisters. He should not be given a ticket by any party. I wonder whether the BJP has given a Beti Bhagao programme to Kadam and others,” said Uddhav while addressing the media after a review meeting with party activists from across the state.

He said CM Fadnavis should take serious cognizance of his remarks and take action against him.

Meanwhile, on the recent press conference by senior police officers regarding the arrests of activists with alleged Maoist links, Uddhav said: “A new trend has emerged to declare everything even when the court is hearing the case. If you have proof, then file the chargesheets on time. If there is no religion to terrorism, then why we are using terms as urban naxalism or Hindu terrorists?”

“Why have all of them become active during this government’s tenure? Despite having a Hindutva government in the country, why are the Hindu terrorists arising?” he asked.

When asked about the Sena accepting posts in the state government-run corporations, Uddhav said the list was given to the BJP around two years ago. “Now, we don’t expect anything from the BJP,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken the suo motu cognizance of Kadam’s controversial remarks. “His statements have been reported in the media. So, we have taken suo motu cognizance of it and have asked Kadam to clarify on it within eight days,” said Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the Commission.

No Assembly session if Kadam stays: Congress

Meanwhile, president of the Mumbai unit of the Congress, Sanjay Nirupam, demanded that CM Devendra Fadnavis should ask Kadam to resign from his post and should expel him from the party. The Congress further said it would not allow the upcoming Legislative Assembly session to function if action is not taken against BJP legislator Ram Kadam. “If action is not taken against him, we will not allow the Assembly session to function,” said Radhkrishna Vikhe Patil, Leader of the Opposition.

