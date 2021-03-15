scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
No parliament should discuss laws passed by legislatures of other nations: Birla to IPU chief

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 10:53:38 pm
Om BirlaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made these remarks while interacting with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco, who called on him at the Parliament House on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/@ombirlakota)

Days after the British parliament discussed farmers’ protest in India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Monday told the president of the international body of legislatures that no parliament should debate laws passed by the legislatures of other nations and issues related to their sovereignty.

Birla made these remarks while interacting with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Duarte Pacheco, who called on him at the Parliament House on Monday.

Last week, UK lawmakers held a debate on the British parliamentary premises on an e-petition over the right of peaceful protests, against the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ stir in India.

“Birla told Duarte Pacheco that no Parliament should discuss laws passed by other Parliaments and issues internal of other sovereign countries,” Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Talking about the role of the IPU, Birla said it is inspiring the world community on issues like climate change, education, health, economy, terrorism and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The High Commission of India in London had condemned the debate among some British lawmakers on farmers agitation as “false assertions” in a “distinctly one-sided discussion”.

The Indian High Commission had also made its displeasure known to the British government earlier reiterating that the three laws on agricultural reform were a “domestic matter” of India.

