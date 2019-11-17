No ‘one nation, one poll’ soon, parties must sit and decide: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday said that simultaneous election to Lok Sabha and state legislatures is “not happening very shortly” unless “political parties sit together and evolve some consensus.”

CEC Arora was speaking at the Institute of Law at Nirma University here. “Till 1967, we had both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections at the same time. Only after 1967, the cyclic imbalances came,” he said during an interaction with students of the university.

“Yes, we would also prefer it (simultaneous polls). And this is not a bureaucratic statement, just saying we agree in principle, etc.,” Arora said. “However, it is for the political parties to sit together and evolve some consensus. Do the requisite amendments in law, so that (poll) cycle can be brought together. Unless, this is done, it is a good thing to talk at seminars, but it is not happening very shortly.”

The CEC also said that the Election Commission needs to “devise a mechanism” to facilitate Indians living overseas to participate in the electoral process. “We have a large number of overseas population and we need to devise a mechanism to facilitate their participation in the electoral process,” Arora was quoted as saying in a state government release.

During his visit to the Institute of Law at the Nirma University earlier in the day, the CEC announced that in memory of former CEC T N Seshan, the Election Commission would establish and fund a visiting chair on Interdisciplinary Approach to Electoral Studies at the Centre for Curriculum Development, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.

In his address to the students, Arora defended electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verified paper audit trail machines (VVPATs), pointing out that elections held since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls have produced different results in various states. “Do we say that VVPATs are ok if it gives you ‘X’ result, and if it gives a ‘Y’ result you can criticise it… I would like to say in front of all of you responsibly as the CEC of the country that EVMs cannot be tampered with. They can malfunction, just like your pen, car or two-wheeler, but they cannot be tampered with,” the CEC remarked.

Mentioning eminent scientists who monitor the EVMs and VVPATs for the Election Commission on an honorary basis, Arora said, “At times, they also feel very unhappy and deeply anguished that after all this work, the integrity of VVPATs and EVMs gets doubted.”

Speaking about the varying voter turnout between urban and rural areas, Arora said, “Despite the fact that voting is not compulsory, more than 67 per cent of people (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) come out to vote, especially women, senior citizens and persons with disability. The figure was 66.44 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. “The voting percentage of the common man or the economically weaker section of the society is much higher,” he pointed out.