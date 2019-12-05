No one safe in Uttar Pradesh: Jaya Bachchan on crimes against women

On Monday, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan led a chorus of angry parliamentarians where she said that rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched.” (Express photo by Renuka Puri) On Monday, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan led a chorus of angry parliamentarians where she said that rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched.” (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

After five men were arrested for setting ablaze a gangrape victim in Unnao district, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan Thursday alleged women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh.

“Where is the safety in Uttar Pradesh? No one is safe. If I tell you the incidents that happen in UP, you will be shocked (Arey Uttar Pradesh mein kaha suraksha hai? Kisi ki suraksha nahi hai. Abhi aapko ghatnaye bataungi UP ki toh aap chaunk jayenge),” Bachchan told ANI outside the Parliament.

She said incidents like Unnao and Chitrakoot show the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. On November 2, three men were arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman while she was on her way to a relative’s house. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 but a case was registered only last week, after a video clip of the crime surfaced on social media.

“If I use harsh words, I am told that I should not have said that. Sometimes, I feel that out of anger, I might hit you because you are standing in front of me (Yeh kya ho raha hai? Agar hum bohat sakht shabd use karte hai toh hume kaha jata hai ki aapko yeh nahi bolna chahiye tha…Abhi mujhe aisa lagta hai kahi gusse mein mein, aap log mere saamne khade hai, aapko pakad ke na maar du),” she said.

On Monday, expressing outrage over the rape of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the SP leader led a chorus of angry parliamentarians where she said that rapists should be “brought out in public and lynched.” Bachchan had also urged the government to provide a “proper and definite answer” on rape crimes, adding that security personnel in charge of the area should be held accountable.

MPs in the both the Houses of Parliament had unanimously condemned the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Hyderabad three days ago, demanding stringent laws to punish the guilty.

On Wednesday, a fast track court was set up on the orders of Telangana government to try the four men accused in the gangrape. The four men were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

-with ANI inputs

