No one can be denied citizenship on basis of religion, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Defending the government over the CAA, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that no person can be denied citizenship on the basis of religion.

Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said confusion is being created in a planned manner on CAA and emphasised that this law has nothing to do with citizenship of any Indian citizen.

Paswan said: “Muslim brothers in our country are ours. Till we are there, the government is there, the Constitution is there, no one can point a finger on anyone. We want to assure people that we are in government and we have had discussions with the Home Minister and the Prime Minister.”

On NRC, he said there has been no discussion on the issue yet. “When the PM himself has categorically said that there is no question of NRC, then people should believe his word,” he added.

Paswan also questioned the opposition’s intentions of raising the issue of National Population Register (NPR). “The idea of NPR came in 2003 through an amendment to the citizenship Act. What were they (Opposition) doing from 2004 to 2014…. This (NDA) government came only in 2014. Why is the issue being raised now,” he asked.

Paswan’s remarks came on the sidelines of a function organised on the 63rd birth anniversary of former LJP MP, late Ram Chandra Paswan.

