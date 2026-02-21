‘No one came to share our pain’: A Chhattisgarh family seeks justice after all accused in murder of father, son acquitted

“My brother and his son were the only breadwinners for their families. After their murders, no political parties or government came to meet us even once. None of them offered any compensation or help,” said Ajizuddin Mohamed, brother of Rahim Mohamed, who was murdered along with his son Idul Mohamed, in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district in 2023.

This week, 17 men arrested in connection with their murder were acquitted.

Sitting at the family’s dilapidated house in Biranpur village, Ajizuddin told The Indian Express, “This is one-sided justice — first by the government, and now by the judiciary.”

According to police, Rahim (55) and his son, Idul (35), were beaten to death on April 10, 2023, by a mob in Chechanmeta near Biranpur village. Their bodies were discovered a day later.

Their killing came two days after 23-year-old Bhuneshwar Sahu was killed in a communal clash. Following Sahu’s death, right-wing groups called for a bandh on April 10, 2023. On the day, Rahim and Idul had sent their families away, but remained behind at home. Police imposed a curfew, and 700 security personnel were deployed. However, a large mob tried to enter the village, and when Rahim and Idul went outside to graze their goats, they were assaulted and killed.

A total of 17 men were arrested for murder and rioting. On Tuesday, all of them were acquitted. The order by the Sessions court in Bemetara said several key witnesses did not identify the accused, there was no direct evidence against the accused, and police failed to link the accused to the murders. The court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

Shivgopal Shriwas, the public prosecutor who argued the case, said, “All 45 independent witnesses turned hostile. They (the accused) were nabbed based on technical evidence and based on their movement in the rally, captured on videos and statements. There was no forensic evidence. I was hoping something would come out of the FSL report on the mobile phones of the accused persons, but it drew a blank.”

Ajay Sahu, one of the 17 who were acquitted, told reporters that they did not commit the crime and demanded that each of them be given government jobs. “We were in jail for 10 months. Our financial and physical condition, as well as the condition of our family, has deteriorated… Now, only a government job can remove the stain on our forehead,” he said.

‘I want justice’

At the home of the victims in Biranpur. Rahim’s wife, Alambi, broke down in tears as she talked about the financial crisis they have been facing since the deaths of the father and son, the only breadwinners of the family.

Alambi said, “That day, my husband and my son were grazing goats. We had 100 goats. All were looted. We have a small farm where we grew rice, wheat and gram, but after their deaths, there is no one to work on the farm. It has become useless.”

She said her son was also a scrap dealer and that his wife used to help him. “Now, she is working as a labourer in other people’s farms to make ends meet. We are now dependent on the ration the government gives us and Rs 1,000 from the Mahatari Vandan Yojna (a government scheme to provide financial assistance to women),” said Alambi.

Idul’s wife, Shakila, said, “I am facing a lot of problems. My community helped me, but the government did not. It has been three years, and there is no one to look after us. I want justice for the deaths of my husband and father-in-law.”

Ajizudin said the family could not get out of the house for days after the killings. “Neither the government, nor the Congress or BJP come to share our pain,” he said.

That day, the mob also burnt down a house belonging to Rahim’s daughter, Hatun, and son-in-law, Istiyaq, a scrap dealer. “All our belongings, including scrap materials worth over Rs 1 lakh, were gutted. I spent Rs 70,000 again to build my house. No one came to give us compensation or take our complaint,” said Istiyaq.

Seated outside Rahim’s house, his cousin, Shah Mohamad, demanded a CBI probe in the case. Referring to the acquittals, he said, “They have done one side justice. We must get compensation. We did not know that they didn’t give our case to the CBI.”

Nearly three years after the violence in the area, Biranpur village wears a calm look. A new police chowky came up in the village last year. “Now, things are normal. Except for a few people, the two communities have cordial relations and trade. There is no provocation like there had been in the months before the riot took place,” said a member of the minority community who lives in the village.