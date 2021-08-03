No one arrested for 2020 violence at JNU: Govt in Lok Sabha

Police detain Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students who were protesting outside the Shastri Bhawan against January 5 violence on the university campus, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

The Delhi Police has not arrested anyone in connection with the 2020 violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) even though several people were examined, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has reported that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch has been constituted to investigate three cases registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station with regard to the violence on the JNU campus in January, 2020.

“The investigation conducted includes examination of witnesses; collection and analysis of footages; and examination of identified suspects. As reported by the Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,” he said, replying to a written question of DMK member Dayanidhi Maran.