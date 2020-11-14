No official function in city, Amritsar Vikas Manch celebrate birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Ram Bagh

An oil painting in which Maharaja Ranjit Singh can be seen wearing Kohinoor diamond, Timur Ruby and other precious jewels (1841-42)

Diplomat, traveller and writer Baron Hugel wrote about his visit to Amritsar during rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, “Amritsar is now the richest city in the northern India. It is larger city than Lahore. The wealth of the whole Punjab seems collected in it and its great merchants have made it their abode. I felt agitated with various emotions as my elephant passed the city gates where Thanedar was waiting with numerous deputation of merchants to receive me. Amritsar is most bustling of all cities in the Punjab, in every street the most beautiful production of India are semi exhibited for sale.”

However, the city had no official function to celebrate the birthday of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on Friday. NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) celebrated the birth anniversary of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit in Ram that was also known as company bagh.

“We had gone to Municipal Corporation Amritsar to check if they had any plan to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Last year, corporation had held a brief function to celebrate the day but they forgot this year,” said Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi of AVM.

This year, Ranjit Singh has won ‘Greatest leader of all times’ in the BBC World Histories Magzine poll in which Winston Churchill was also a candidate.

“Now when achievements of Maharaja has been celebrated by not only Sikhs but all the world, district administration or Municipal Corporation had no plans to increasing popularity of Maharaja Ranjit Singh even for the sake of tourism. Amritsar was the city which benefited most from the kingdom of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. He was to offer Gold to Golden Temple,” said Ankhi.

“We are not in control of most of the historical structures related to Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Tourism Department is in-charge of legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. I don’t know if they celebrated the day. But it is true that Amritsar as city should celebrate Maharaja Ranjit Singh,” said Amritsar mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu.

“When we asked for permission to celebrate the day from corporation at Ram Bagh, we were asked to take permission from police. We preferred to hold a very small function to praise the gift of Ram Bagh given by Maharaja to city,” said Ankhi.

Manmohan Singh Brar, Dr. Charanjit Singh Gumtala, Er. Daljit Singh Kohli, Er. Manjit Singh Saini, Sucha Singh Ajnala, Yash Pal jhabal, Ex District Education Officer Gurpartap Singh Guri, Yogesh Kamra and other members participated in function.

“Maharaja Ranjit Singh established the garden in the year 1819 over a big chunk of land which presently measures 84 acres on the same pattern of Shalimar Bagh of Lahore. He brought rare shaddy and ornamental plants and trees from the Neelgire Hill’s and Himalayan areas. Maharaja’s summer palace was also constructed in the centre of the garden which was used as the summer capital. Besides summer palace, four watch towers, three entrance deorhis, Hamaamghar (bathing pool) and ‘barandaris’ were constructed in the garden.

Name of Ram Bagh was changed to company bagh by British.

“Ram Bagh was in its best blossoming form till 1990. After that the carelessness of the Municipal corporation Amritsar towards the maintenance the “Lungs of the city”, almost ruined the company bagh. Presently most of the historic buildings are in shambles. Under the patronage of the local politicians most of the garden is encroached by various organisations and clubs,” said Manmohan Singh Brar.

“We demand municipal corporation and district administration to must celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Because it would oblige its officials to take care of legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which is deteriorating day by day. Also we should show some gratitude towards the great king ever. As word about Maharaja Ranjit Singh is still spreading around the world, more and more tourists will come to Amritsar to know more about him. If we can’t remember his birthday then what would we tell to such visitors,” said Ankhi.

