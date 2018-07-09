Follow Us:
Monday, July 09, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Supreme Court upholds order barring non-residents of Agra from namaz in Taj Mahal

The court also said since the Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders of the world, it should be kept in mind. The court observed that people can offer namaz in other mosques, however, Taj Mahal should be avoided. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2018 12:57:06 pm
taj mahal, supreme court, NGT, national green tribunal, ASI, taj trapezium, up government, Indian historical monuments Taj Mahal (Source: AP file photo)

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging an order that barred non-residents of Agra from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the Taj Mahal was one of the seven wonders of the world and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.

The petition has challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that non-residents of Agra would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays due to security concerns.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee in Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

“Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal,” the bench said, adding “There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there.

