Supreme Court upholds order barring non-residents of Agra from namaz in Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal (Source: AP file photo) Taj Mahal (Source: AP file photo)

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging an order that barred non-residents of Agra from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the Taj Mahal was one of the seven wonders of the world and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.

The petition has challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that non-residents of Agra would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays due to security concerns.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee in Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

“Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal,” the bench said, adding “There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there.

