High Court: No OBC quota in Odisha panchayat polls

The Orissa High Court, in compliance with recent orders of the Supreme Court, has directed that there must be no reservation for backward classes in the forthcoming three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

Citing two orders of the Supreme Court dated December 6 and 17, the High Court on Wednesday said: “There can be no reservation yet provided for BCCs (backward class citizens) in the post of sarpanches in Odisha in elections to be held. It is inevitable, therefore, for the government of Odisha to rework the draft notification for holding of elections to the panchayats, panchayat samitis and Zilla Parishads in 2022.”

The state government now plans to go ahead with the panchayat elections without the OBC quota by reworking the reservations by January 7. “The ward-wise and panchayat-wise reservations will be reworked and notified by January 7. The final polling date and the schedule might get delayed by a week,” a state election commission official said.

The elections are scheduled to be held in February 2022. The tenure of elected representatives of all rural bodies across the State will end on March 10, 2022.

In September this year, the Odisha Assembly had passed the Odisha Panchayat Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which sought to cap the reservation of seats in the panchayat system to 50 per cent for all three categories — Scheduled Castes (STs) and Scheduled Tribes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).