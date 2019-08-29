No nod from Dean, Presidency students to screen Ram Ke Naam on Aug 30

Students of Presidency University have decided to screen a documentary film, Ram Ke Naam, on its College Street campus on August 30, despite failing to obtain permission from its authorities in this regard.

A statement issued by a section of students said, “Yesterday (August 27) we again visited the Dean of Students, Presidency University to seek permission for screening Anand Patwardhan’s National award winning anti-sectarian documentary ‘Ram ke Naam’ on the University campus auditorium.

We proposed him to set the date of screening according to his own convenience. Dean termed the film as politically controversial to decline our proposal and declared that such films cannot be screened. The students were asked to screen a “non-political” film instead.”

The statement read, “He did not provide us any official written statement regarding the issue. However, this cannot stop us. Screening of Raam ke Naam will take place at Presidency University campus… on August 30 at 4pm at the Presidency University Portico.”

The authorities Presidency University were not available for comments.