No nimbu pani this summer at Central Railway stations

The Central Railway on Thursday imposed a ban on the sale of lemon juice at railway stations falling under its zone. The decision was taken after a viral video showed a hawker using water from a public water tank to prepare the juice.

Samples of the juice were taken to determine its quality and a report is awaited, a senior Central Railway officer said.

Central Railway’s Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shailendra Kumar told The Indian Express that it is very difficult to check the quality of water-based products at the stalls.

“Water-based products like lemon juice, kokan juice prepared by stall owners. So it is not possible to every time ensure the quality of these products. That is why we have decided to ban lemon juice from central railway stations,” he said.

The ban did not go down well with stall owners who said lemon juice, rose milk and kokam formed a major share of their income during summers.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a stall owner said: “If juices were banned then our income will fall 50%. It is loss making decision. Central railway should find out the different solutions on this matter.”

On Sunday, a commuter recorded a video in which a stall owner was seen mixing tap water to prepare lemon juice. Central Railway authorities have sealed the stall in question and an inquiry is ongoing.