No new taxes: Ahead of polls, Maharashtra budget focuses on farm sector

In a fresh warning that its fiscal outlook is worsening, the state’s Budget for 2019-20 has projected that Maharashtra’s total debt will cross Rs 4.72 lakh crore by March 20, forcing the government to spend a staggering Rs 35,207 crore in 2019-20 on servicing this debt.

In its last Budget of this term, the Devendra Fadnavis government on Tuesday spelt out a Rs 4.05 lakh crore expenditure plan with enhanced allocations for capital investments in farm-intensive and rural infrastructure sector headlining the Budget.

With state polls due in October, the farm sector, which caters to the livelihood of about 53 per cent of the state’s population, was the focal point of Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s Budget speech in the Legislative Assembly.

Facing heat over growing agrarian distress and a drop in the farm economy, Mungantiwar devoted a major part of his Budget speech to farm-related announcements. “Through this Budget, the government reaffirms its commitment of standing firmly by farmers,” he said.

Indicating that the government was planning to enhance the ambit of the ongoing farm loan waiver scheme, Mungantiwar said, “The government is going to take a decision shortly to give benefit of this scheme to even those farmers who became ineligible due to technical reasons. There won’t be any shortage of funds.” He also announced that various concessions and benefits extended to drought-hit farmers would also be provided to farmers in areas that could not be declared as drought-hit for technical considerations. Sizeable allocations were made for completion of irrigation projects, promoting micro-irrigation, and setting up value chains to sell agriculture produce.

In an election year, no new taxes were announced. Politically, the Budget attempted to make the right noises dishing out populist sops for various disadvantaged sections and castes, including the Dhangar (shepherd) community and the Other Backward Classes. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching out to minorities after his Lok Sabha win, the Maharashtra government, too, has made a special Rs 100 crore provision for skilling women and youth from the community.