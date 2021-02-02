No new projects for UP, state eyes MSME package hike, Covid corpus

With no special package or new projects announced for Uttar Pradesh in the Union Budget, the BJP government in the state is hoping to get a major share in the Centre’s Covid vaccination package, considering that the state has the highest population in the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced to spend around Rs 2 lakh crore on healthcare with Rs 35,000 crore on Covid-19 vaccine development and inoculation.

The state government also feels that it would benefit from the hike in allocation for MSME sector allocations as the state has one of the largest networks of small and medium enterprises in the country.

Terming the Budget “development-oriented and practical”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it will prove to be a milestone in upgrading India’s economy and will ensure development of all sections of society.

“The General Budget is in accordance with the expectation of public welfare, inclusive and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). The Budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor, women,” he said and added that it reflected “new India” and the “new economic policy”.

Stating that the Budget was presented when economies of the entire world have been affected by the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister claimed that it would speed up the economy and financially empower every citizen of the country, he added.

“The Union Budget will become the medium towards making India a new economic powerhouse in the world,” the Chief Minister added as he praised Sitharaman for announcing Hydrogen Mission in the energy sector, and seven textile parks.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the provisions of the Budget would guarantee 1.5 times hike in the income of farmers.

Among the two new special trains announced for Uttar Pradesh are Jaipur-Lucknow special, which will run thrice a week from February 5, and the weekly Kamakhya-Udaipur special via Lucknow.

“While the Budget is still being looked into detail, Uttar Pradesh would certainly be the major beneficiary of the hike in allocations in the MSME sector. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh would actively bid for the seven textile parks that were announced by the Finance Minister. The state will also benefit from the boost in the agriculture infrastructure and up-gradation of national highways,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told The Indian Express.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the Budget will give a boost to the higher education sector. “The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy,” he said. Sharma claimed the Budget has made provisions for qualitative improvement in the education sector with an emphasis on research.

—With PTI inputs