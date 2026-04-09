No new clearances for production of refrigerant gases after 2027: Centre

In line with its international commitments to gradually phase-down production of planet-warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the Government has directed all state and Central authorities to stop granting environmental clearances for new or additional HFC production beyond December 31, 2027. Those applying before the deadline will need to submit an undertaking guaranteeing that their plant will be fully operational, including commencement of production, on or before December 31, 2027.
The Environment Ministry directive in this regard was issued on April 1 through office memorandum to State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authorities and Expert Appraisal Committees at Central level. It said that no fresh environmental clearances (EC) under Environment Impact Notification shall be granted for HFC production projects. India is a party to the landmark Montreal Protocol of 1989 which was brought to tackle ozone depletion through phase-out of CFCs, with a complete ban from 2010. Later in 2021, India ratified the Kigali amendment to the protocol, which adopted a plan to phase-down controlled applications of HFCs that were being used as a replacement for CFCs. This landmark amendment to the protocol was agreed upon in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2016.
India has agreed to a phase-down schedule from January 1, 2028, onwards, which will see 10 per cent reduction in HFCs by 2032 rising up to 85 per cent by 2047. The Centre said in view of the January 1, 2028, freeze date, it was necessary to put in place a mechanism to regulate and progressively reduce HFC production to meet India’s international commitments. “Accordingly, no additional HFC production capacity should be permitted beyond 31.12.2027,” the memorandum stated.
The ministry’s memorandum stated that the phase-down targets would be implemented through appropriate regulatory mechanisms, including amendment of the Ozone Depleting Substances Rules, 2000. This will be to align it with the HFC phase-down schedule under the Kigali Amendment, prohibition on setting up of new or expansion of HFC production capacity for controlled application after the freeze date of January 1, 2028, and implementation of appropriate framework permitting HFC production.
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change.
Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More