No new clearances for production of refrigerant gases after 2027: Centre

In line with its international commitments to gradually phase-down production of planet-warming hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), the Government has directed all state and Central authorities to stop granting environmental clearances for new or additional HFC production beyond December 31, 2027. Those applying before the deadline will need to submit an undertaking guaranteeing that their plant will be fully operational, including commencement of production, on or before December 31, 2027.

The Environment Ministry directive in this regard was issued on April 1 through office memorandum to State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authorities and Expert Appraisal Committees at Central level. It said that no fresh environmental clearances (EC) under Environment Impact Notification shall be granted for HFC production projects. India is a party to the landmark Montreal Protocol of 1989 which was brought to tackle ozone depletion through phase-out of CFCs, with a complete ban from 2010. Later in 2021, India ratified the Kigali amendment to the protocol, which adopted a plan to phase-down controlled applications of HFCs that were being used as a replacement for CFCs. This landmark amendment to the protocol was agreed upon in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2016.