No new COVID-19 case in Kerala for 2nd consecutive day

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that so far, Kerala has tested 33,010 samples, of which 32,315 tested negative for the virus. (File Photo/Representational) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that so far, Kerala has tested 33,010 samples, of which 32,315 tested negative for the virus. (File Photo/Representational)

Kerala on Monday recorded no fresh coronavirus cases — the second consecutive day that the state has recorded no new COVID-19 case. A record 61 people were declared recovered from the disease on Monday.

Of the 499 confirmed cases in the state so far, only 34 are currently under treatment.

After attending a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that so far, Kerala has tested 33,010 samples, of which 32,315 tested negative for the virus. On Monday alone, 1,249 samples were tested, he said. Besides, as part of sentinel surveillance, 2,431 samples were separately collected from people in the high-risk group – healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public contacts – of whom 1,846 have tested negative, he said.

