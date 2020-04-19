No new case detected in Mohali district

Dr Manjeet Singh said they had sent 18 samples for testing and the reports shall come by Monday.(Repesentational Photo) Dr Manjeet Singh said they had sent 18 samples for testing and the reports shall come by Monday.(Repesentational Photo)

ALL TESTS conducted by the health department using Rapid Testing Kits (RTKs) to detect COVID-19 in Mohali have turned out negative. No fresh case was reported on Saturday from the district. A total of 58 cases, including two deaths, have been reported in the district so far.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that they have tested 439 people with RTKs in the district and all turned out to be negative. He added that hotspots were targeted and maximum testing (around 250) was conducted in Jawaharpur village.

The district had got 500 RTKs for mass testing as the highest number of positive cases in Punjab have been reported from here. Jawaharpur village in Derabassi Sub-Division alone has 38 cases. However, the results of RTKs are not final.

Replying to a question about the contacts of Nayagaon resident who was tested positive on Friday, Dr Manjeet Singh said they had sent 18 samples for testing and the reports shall come by Monday. He added that the 18 people include the family members of the patient and his neighbours.

Dr Manjeet Singh added that no fresh case has been reported from the district on Saturday. He added that contact tracing of Nayagaon resident is going on.

