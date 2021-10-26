No NEET-PG counselling till EWS reservation issue decided, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday assured the Supreme Court that counselling for NEET Post Graduate medical courses for 2021 will not begin till the court decides a pending matter concerning reservation for EWS in the NEET All India Quota.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj conveyed this to a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which told him, “Mr Nataraj, we are taking your word for it.”

The petitioners in the matter have sought quashing of the July 29 notification announcing 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the AIQ starting 2021-22 academic session.

On Monday, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar informed the bench that the dates for counselling had been fixed. “They have issued a complete schedule starting from (October) 24 and ending on the 29th,” he told the court. ASG Nataraj explained that “this notice that you have got hold of was meant for just the colleges for the purpose of verification of seats”.

Intervening, the bench told the ASG that it will take his word that the counselling will not start until the court decides the petitions.