No need to take Zawahiri threats seriously: MEA

A day after a video emerged of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri asking militants in Kashmir to focus on inflicting “unrelenting blows” on the Indian Army, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India’s security forces are capable and equipped to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We keep hearing of such threats and it is not the first time that we received such a threat. I don’t think we need to take it seriously,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. “Our security forces are capable and equipped… not to worry about these threats.”