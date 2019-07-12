Toggle Menu
No need to take Zawahiri threats seriously: MEAhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/no-need-to-take-zawahiri-threats-seriously-mea-5826048/

No need to take Zawahiri threats seriously: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India’s security forces are capable and equipped to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

kerala missing vessel, vessel goes missing from kerala, missing persons in kerala, raveesh kumar, mea, ministry of external affairs, kerala news
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (File)

A day after a video emerged of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri asking militants in Kashmir to focus on inflicting “unrelenting blows” on the Indian Army, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India’s security forces are capable and equipped to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We keep hearing of such threats and it is not the first time that we received such a threat. I don’t think we need to take it seriously,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. “Our security forces are capable and equipped… not to worry about these threats.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Govt defines child porn, brings digital content under purview
2 CBI searches Anand Grover-Indira Jaising home & NGO offices, Oppn says coercion
3 7 yrs to life in jail: UP panel drafts tough law on mob lynching, onus on officers