No need to panic, enough arrangements in place: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked people to not be afraid of the new coronavirus as the government has made adequate arrangements to contain its spread and urged them to take precautions “because prevention is better than cure”.

“There is panic in the world over coronavirus but there is no need to be afraid of it. Just take precautions because prevention is better than cure,”

Adityanath said at a public meeting during the ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela’ at a primary health centre in Kushinagar district.

“Our government has set up an isolation ward in every district for suspected patients. There is a complete arrangement for their treatment,” he added.

Adityanath also inspected the PHC before his address.

The ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela’ is being organised at all primary health centres since February 2. Every Sunday, a team of doctors gives free consultation to patients.

The CM also congratulated people on International Women’s Day and felicitated 10 women for doing excellent work in different fields.

He said a society plagued by discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender cannot progress. Adityanath said collective efforts can become the basis of empowerment.

