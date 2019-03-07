Toggle Menu
No need to make any political statement on Balakot airstrike: Nitish Kumar

At the NDA rally on March 3, the JD(U) leader had praised PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and congratulated him for taking firm action after the Pulwama attack.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. (Source: PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said there was no need for anyone to make any political statement on the IAF airstrike in Pakistan.

It is “not a political issue” but a “matter of the country’s unity and integrity”, he said on the sidelines of a government event here.

“What the IAF did by conducting airstrike in Pakistani soil has increased its respect further in the eyes of all of us. We need to understand and appreciate people’s sentiments,” Nitish said on Wednesday in response to media questions on statements and counterstatements on the airstrike.

“Whatever steps the Centre needed to take, it has been taking. The country is proud of what our defences forces did. It is not a political issue. It is rather a matter of the country’s unity and integrity. The country’s sentiment is uniform. There is no need for anyone to make any political statement on it,” he added.

