No need for successor now, I am healthy, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday asserted that she did not need to appoint her successor anytime soon because she was healthy. She said whenever that decision was taken, the appointee would be from the Dalit community.

Speaking in Lucknow, the former chief minister said, “I was watching an interview of our party’s general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on a TV channel. In the interview, he was repeatedly being asked about who my successor would be. I would like to inform the interviewer that my health at this point is fine. I don’t need to appoint a successor yet. But when the time comes and my health is not fine, I will definitely appoint my successor… one thing is certain that the person will be from the Dalit community.”

She said that BSP founder Kanshi Ram had appointed her his successor when his health deteriorated.

A Congress booklet describing Mayawati as “daulat ki beti” (daughter of wealth) drew a sharp reaction from her. Attacking Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the BSP chief said, “Whether it is a booklet or drama, they (Congress) come and sit under the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. When some atrocity happens, they visit the place. Nothing will happen with this drama because people know everything.”