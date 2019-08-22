No need for discussion: JD(U), RJD on Mohan Bhagwat’s quota remark

Following RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement calling for a conversation on reservation, the JD(U) and RJD have said there is no need for a further discussion on the issue. While a BJP MLA said the RSS chief had only spoken his mind, senior leaders refrained from commenting on the matter.

The RSS chief recently said that those in favour of reservation and those against it should hold talks in a harmonious atmosphere.

JD (U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi said, “JD(U) owes its genesis to socialism and we adhere to ideals of our leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated early this year that the system of reservation cannot be ended in his lifetime, where is the scope of any discussion on it?”

Tyagi said the JD(U) had never been in favour of any “review” of the reservation policy. “Quota may only be increased,” he said.

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, “Our party has been consistently talking about saving Constitution and reservation. Mohan Bhagwat’s statement is alarming. His statement calling for a discussion on reservation in a cordial atmosphere is only a step towards doing away with reservation.”

He added, “The intention of BJP regarding reservation is not good.”

BJP MLA Nitin Navin said, “RSS does not need any certificate from anyone. The RSS chief only spoke his mind. It does not matter who is saying what. Sangh has always contributed towards progress and development of each section of society.” Senior BJP leaders refrained from commenting on the matter.