No Muslim quota proposal before Maharashtra govt: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat said there was no proposal on Muslim quota yet. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat said there was no proposal on Muslim quota yet. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

There is no proposal on Muslim reservation before Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Thackeray’s remarks came days after Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik informed the Legislative Council that the state government will provide five per cent quota to Muslims in education.

The NCP minister had also said the state government will ensure that a legislation to this effect is passed soon.

“No proposal has come to me regarding Muslim reservation. We will check its validity once it comes to us. We have not taken any decision yet on it,” Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway.

He also asked the BJP-led opposition to stop making a hue and cry over the issue.

“I also urge those who are creating ruckus on the issue to save your energy to use it when the issue comes up for discussion. The issue has not come up yet. The Shiv Sena has not clarified its position yet. Let us see when the proposal comes up,” Thackeray said.

“When the issue comes up before the government, we will check the legal validity and take a decision. My stand, as well as that of Shiv Sena, will be decided when the issue comes before us,” Thackeray said.

Congress committed to give reservation to Muslims: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said providing reservation to Muslims is his party’s commitment and a decision on it will be taken after discussing the issue with the other alliance partners in the state government.

Thorat’s comments came after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he has not received any proposal of giving five per cent reservation to Muslims and that no decision has been taken on the issue yet.

Thorat, who is the state revenue minister, said what Thackeray stated is true as the issue has not been discussed yet. We (Cong-NCP combine) had given reservation to Muslims in the past. It did not move ahead in the last five years, but it is our commitment. It is part of the manifesto of the Congress and NCP. Hence, we want to give it,” he said.

“But it is true that there has been no discussion on it,” Thorat told reporters outside the state Legislature complex here.

He said the issue will be discussed in the coordination committee of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) and the Cabinet before any decision is taken in this connection.

