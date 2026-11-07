No music on loudspeakers after midnight for Narakasura effigy burning in Goa: Bombay High Court

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Saturday directed the state government authorities to ensure strict implementation of noise pollution rules and enforce a ban on loudspeakers and sound amplifiers during Narakasura effigy-burning celebrations in the state, from Saturday midnight till 6am on Sunday.

The High Court told the authorities to immediately report to the court the names of violators playing amplified music on loudspeakers in the period.

Goa has a unique tradition where Diwali celebrations are marked by burning effigies of Asura King ‘Narakasura’. Narak Chaturdashi falls on the day prior to Diwali and the day is celebrated with battles depicting ‘Narakasura Vadh’, symbolising the Narakasura’s defeat by Lord Krishna and triumph of good over evil.

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The HC was hearing a writ petition, moved by one Jose Carlos Lobo and some other citizens, stating that the event is scheduled to take place from midnight on November 7 until 6 am on November 8. The High Court said the main grievance of the petitioners is that though complaints were made by the petitioners and other citizens last year during the festive season, no action was initiated by the authorities.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that though the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 are in force, the authorities have failed to implement the rules. The petitioner told the court that apart from the adverse impact on human beings, the rampant violations are also causing severe effects on the environment. The petitioners sought implementation of the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, flagging the public nuisance caused by unregulated use of music systems with amplifiers on public streets during the festivities.

Devidas Pangam, Advocate General, submitted before the court that the authorities in the state will implement the rules and regulations. “As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, from midnight on November 7, 2026 till 6 am on November 8, 2026, no music on loudspeakers and/or sound amplifiers shall be permitted by the government and the authorities,” the Advocate General told the court.

In an order on Saturday, Justice Amit S Jamsandekar said, “In view of the statement made on behalf of the respondents by the learned Advocate General, the authorities, namely, the Superintendents of Police, North Goa and South Goa, and the Collectors, North Goa and South Goa, shall ensure implementation of the statement made by the learned Advocate General.”

‘If any violation is noticed…’

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The court said, “Further, if any violation is noticed by the authorities, apart from initiating prompt action, the names of such violators shall be immediately communicated to the Registry of this court.”

The Goa Police, in a statement, said the HC has issued directions for strict implementation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and control) rules 2000. In compliance of the rules, no music on loudspeakers and sound amplifiers shall be permitted anywhere in the state of Goa from midnight on November 7, 2026, until 6am on November 8, it added.

“The High Court has issued direction for strict enforcement, the District Collectors (North Goa and South Goa) and Superintendents of Police (North Goa and South Goa) have been directed by the Hon’ble High Court to ensure absolute implementation of these regulations. Any individual, establishment, or event organizer found violating the prescribed noise control standards or using sound systems during the restricted period will face prompt police action under the law,” the police statement said.

“The Goa police department appeals to the general public, event organizers, especially Narkasur competition organizers, commercial establishments, and venue operators to strictly comply with the directions issued today,” it added.