No more quarantine for those entering Chennai from other Tamil Nadu districts

Chennai authorities on Tuesday revoked the mandatory 14-day home quarantine norm for people coming to the city from other districts of the state, following a set of similar Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the state government last week.

Those coming to Chennai from other states and abroad will now have to enter a self-imposed home quarantine, instead of the mandatory institutional quarantine that was in place so far.

Of a total of 4.33 lakh Covid-19 cases and 7,418 deaths in the state, Chennai has recorded 1.36 lakh cases and 2,770 deaths so far.

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash announced both decisions on Tuesday. Stating that authorities have already tested 11 lakh people from the city’s population of roughly 8 million, Prakash said the testing rate is “is about 1.20 lakh tests per million”.

“This is the highest testing rate for any such city in the country. On a daily basis, we are testing 12,500 to 13,000 people in the city region. As we are relaxing lockdown norms, the crucial part from the health system viewpoint would be maintaining this testing rate…,” he said.

