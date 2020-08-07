No more 7-day institutional quarantine for people coming to Haryana from abroad

Manohar Lal Khattar directed officers that at least one Covid-19 testing laboratory should be opened in each district where testing can be done through RT-PCR method. (File) Manohar Lal Khattar directed officers that at least one Covid-19 testing laboratory should be opened in each district where testing can be done through RT-PCR method. (File)

PEOPLE COMING to Haryana from abroad are no longer required to go into seven-day institutional quarantine, provided they produce they produce a medical certificate showing they have tested negative for the Covid-19 48 hours prior to commencement of their journey. However, it will be mandatory for such travelers to go through the 96-hour home quarantine.

Till date, 338 people who recovered from the coronavirus infection have come forward to donate their plasma. The tate health department is also sending SMSes to all the recovered patients requesting them to donate their plasma that can be used to treat other Covid patients.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday again appealed to the recovered patients to come forward, donate their plasma and also motivate Covid patients not to fear the virus. Khattar said this while presiding over a meeting of the Crisis Management Group (CMG).

“Chief minister was apprised that free Covid-19 test facility has been made available in all civil hospitals of the state. People should visit these hospitals for testing. It was informed that for Covid sample collection, toll-free numbers — 108 and 1075 — have been started. Any person can call on these toll-free numbers for sample collection and after making the call, a mobile van will be sent for sample collection,” a government spokesperson said.

ACS (Health) Rajeev Arora said, “Except in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Rewari districts, the number of Covid-19 patients in other districts is under control. Under ‘Operation Vande Bharat’, as per the new guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry for Unlock-3, people returning from abroad are no longer required to remain in institutional quarantine for seven days. Now, if a person returning from abroad gives a medical certificate of having been tested Covid-negative 48 hours before his/her trip, then he/she will not be required to go for an institutional quarantine. However, it will be mandatory for him to stay in the home quarantine for 96 hours.”

Khattar directed officers that at least one Covid-19 testing laboratory should be opened in each district where testing can be done through RT-PCR method. Khattar also directed officers that “free pick and drop ambulance facility should be provided to patients who need to be tested after recovering from Covid-19 or before.”

