No money, some struggle to find seat on flights from Gulf

Stuck in the UAE without a job for the past 44 days, Harjinder Singh Gill (35) initially welcomed the news of the Union government deciding deploy 26 special flights to bring back stranded Indians from the Gulf region. Soon, however, his hopes were dashed.

“I was happy that the government had started evacuation of those who wanted to return home. But all my happiness vanished as at least Rs 25,000 is needed for a ticket,” said Harjinder over phone, adding that he has no money left with him. The 35-year-old from Gagewal village in Barnala had arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, in January to work as a truck driver. He had worked for one month when his company shut down on March 25 due to the pandemic. His days since then have been spent sitting idle in a room provided by his company that he shares with nine other youths from Punjab.

Over the last few days, over 4,000 Punjabis have already registered on a state government portal, apart from others applying directly to the India consulates, requesting that they be brought back to India from the Gulf countries. But Harjinder, and many like him who are left with no money due to loss of employment and unpaid salaries, are not among those.

Neither are Harpreet (26) and Harbhjan (43) from Nakodar in Jalandhar. Both of them are also stranded in Abu Dhabi without a job for over 40 days. What’s worse, they claim that were not paid salary for several months of work done before the pandemic hit.

Gurjit Singh (33), who hails from Kapurthala, also wants to come back, but says he sees no hope till the governments back home take up the case of those stranded with unpaid salaries.

Harjinder, meanwhile, said that he had contacted Dubai-based SarbatDa Bhala, a philanthropist organisation which has been rescuing several stranded Punjabis in Gulf countries and sending them home.

A senior officer in the Indian Consulate in Dubai, told The Indian Express that from Dubai and Abu Dhabi around 1.50 lakh Indians have registered with the consulate to return home. The officer said that majority of them were those who did not get salaries for the past over 6 to 9 months and cannot afford return tickets. However, he said only those who have emergencies would be sent back on these special flights.

