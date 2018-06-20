Modi’s Kashmir policy is correct: Rajnath Singh after BJP-PDP fallout in J&K

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo/Renuka Puri)

In a strong defence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir policy, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed that Kashmir has been a “very old” challenge, citing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism as one of the major factors hindering the peace and development process. In an interview to The Week, he said that Kashmir issue is a major challenge for all governments and will take time to be resolved.

A day after the BJP pulled out of the alliance with PDP in J&K, the minister said the party “did its best” and tried everything to bring peace and development in the valley. Yesterday’s BJP-PDP fallout forced chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign and the subsequent imposition of Governor’s rule today.

“No, Modiji’s Kashmir policy is correct. There is no doubt about it. It will take time; as I said, the problem was not born today or yesterday,” he said when asked whether Modi’s Kashmir policy was faltering.

On another question, Singh said that former state chief minister and PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed should not be compared with Mehbooba Mufti. He said the late leader was a mature politician but Mehbooba also tried her best.

“But, we should not draw comparisons. She (Mehbooba Mufti) also tried, but it can be a matter of assessment of how successful she has been. The Kashmir problem is a very old one and has been a major challenge for all governments,” he said.

He blamed the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for hindering peace and development in the state.

In response to the recent loss of lives in the Valley, despite Centre’s imposition of Ramzan ceasefire, he said big attacks had happened on Eid during past as well.

“I don’t think that the ceasefire was a mistake. It was a decision that was taken keeping in mind those people in Kashmir who wanted peace and wanted to celebrate the pious month of Ramzan in its true spirit,” he said.

