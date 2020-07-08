No miscommunication between allies, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. Sanjay Raut.

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s meeting, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the situation created by the pandemic had led to less communication in the three alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) but added that there was no miscommunication between the three parties.

“Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there is less communication among the three alliance partners of the MVA. But, it does not mean that there is miscommunication. The entire government and administration are involved only in fighting coronavirus to save the lives of people,” Raut told mediapersons when asked about differences between the three parties.

On Monday, Thackeray and Pawar met at the former’s Bandra residence to defuse the tension between the allies over various issues, including transfers of IPS officers and Sena corporators from Parner joining the NCP on Saturday. Angered by the move, the Sena on Sunday preferred to join hands with its former ally the BJP, which had extended its support to the Sena to take control over the Kalyan Panchayat Samiti.

The Sena MP further said the issue of five Sena corporators from Parner joining the NCP was discussed between the two parties. “The issue was discussed but it is a very local issue. The corporators joined NCP in presence of NCP leader Ajit Pawar does not mean that Pawar lured the five corporators to join NCP. Some things happen unintentionally. There should be discussion in future before taking such decisions,” Raut added.

Meanwhile, Raut has taken an interview of the NCP chief that will be published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana in three parts from Saturday.

“Some of the issues covered in the interview include standoff at the border with China, about MVA government, his experiences about lockdown along with others,” said Raut, adding that he also plans to interview other national leaders in future.

