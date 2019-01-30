No MISA pensions before physical verification: Chhattisgarh Govt

In a decision similar to the one in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has asked all commissioners and district collectors in the state to physically verify beneficiaries of MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) pensions.

Advertising

The order further states that from February, the pension should only be given once the verification process is complete.

MISA was used between 1975 and 1977 by the then Congress government to arrest political prisoners raising their voice against the emergency. The pensions are given to those who were jailed during the emergency.

Officials did not reveal the exact number of beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh, who have been getting the pension since 2008. In an amendment made in September 2017, there was an increase in the pension. Now, those who spent more than five months in jail, receive Rs 25,000 a month, those jailed for period between one and five months get Rs 15,000 per month, and those who were jailed for less than a month get Rs 8,000. These figures were Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, before the amendment in September 2017.

However, in an order issued to all commissioners and collectors, the Chhattisgarh government stated that the process of giving the pension needs to be made “more clear and transparent.”

Advertising

It also said that physical verification needs to be carried out and for this, orders will be issued afresh.