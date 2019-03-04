No minister to receive body, Bihar CRPF man’s kin upset

Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mentioned the supreme sacrifice of CRPF Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh at the NDA rally on Sunday, the CRPF inspector’s family is upset because no minister from the state government was present at Patna airport to receive Singh’s body.

Patna DM and SSP represented the government. Among political leaders, state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha was present at the airport to pay last respects to the CRPF personnel. Singh, a resident of Bagras Dhyanchakki village of Begusarai, was among five CRPF personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in Kupwara.

When his body reached Patna airport, a government protocol was in place, but there was no minister to pay respects to the paramilitary personnel.

His uncle Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “Pintu has not received the honour he deserved from the state government. No NDA leader came to the airport.”

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Though all protocols were followed, we have no idea if any minister was deputed to receive the jawan’s body…”

A BJP leader said that due to the busy rally schedule, political leaders and ministers did not go to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel.