No MGNREGS jobs for 13% households this year, activist alleges

Activists on Friday criticised the government for alleged reduction in budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), saying that around 13 per cent of the total households that had applied for the programme did not get any employment this fiscal year.

Mazdoor Kishan Shakti Sangthan member Nikhil Dey said, “This is a very important figure. 13.25 per cent of the households that demanded employment (under MGNREGS) did not get employment… There is no unemployment allowance either,” he said at a press conference in New Delhi.

“This shows that actually people who are demanding work even on the MIS [NREGS Management Information System]. The truth is many more demand work and they do not get work because they do not even get the dated receipts, which allows them to be recorded here. But those who are recorded officially (also) forced themselves to get a dated receipts, (but) even they are not getting work and they are not getting unemployment allowance,” Dey said.

MGNREGS guarantees hundred days of wage-employment in a year to a rural household whose members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

Dey on Friday shared the findings of an assessment by the People’s Action for Employment Guarantee (PAEG), which show that out of 6.77 crore people who demanded work under the MGNREGS this year, 5.87 crore got employment, leaving an unmet demand of 89.7 lakh or 13.25%.

The central government, in the Union Budget, had allocated Rs 73,000 crore to the scheme for the financial year

2021-22 — a 34% drop from the 2020-21 revised estimate of Rs 1.11 lakh crore. In the previous fiscal year, the Centre had revised MGNREGS’ allocation — which was initially Rs 61,500 crore — to Rs 1.11 lakh crore to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on rural economy.

“The total budget for NREGA in the FY 2021-22 is 34% less than the budget for the previous year, even though the effects of Covid-19 have not abated,” the PAEG said in a statement on Friday.

Dey also invoked another study by LibTech India — a group of social scientists, activists, engineers and data scientists — that said there were delays in the payment of wages after the Centre decided to provide separate budget heads for SC and ST categories from this fiscal year.

“The caste-based segregation of FTOs (Fund Transfer Orders) led to no benefits. On the contrary, it minimally caused a threefold increase of work for block officials, and created caste-based and religious frictions amongst communities,” LibTech India said on Friday about its study titled “Heavy Wait: Wage Payment Delays in NREGA by the Central Government across Caste and Payment Type from April, 2021 to September, 2021”.