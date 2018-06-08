No MEA nod to Pakistan speakers at Ashoka University seminar to be held at IHC

The conference is being organised in association with Ashoka University and will be held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The conference is being organised in association with Ashoka University and will be held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has told Ashoka University that it does not “recommend” participants from Pakistan for an academic conference organised by the varsity that will be held at India Habitat Centre (IHC), New Delhi, between July 5 and 8. The letter sent by the Ministry to the university on February 19, read, “The ministry has no objection from the political angle for the proposed event with foreign participants (except participants from Pakistan), as stated in your aforesaid communication, subject to the clearance of Ministry of Home Affairs as applicable and nodal ministry.”

The letter further includes a line, “Kindly note this ministry does not recommend participation from Pakistan in the proposed event.” The country’s name has also been struck off from the list of participating countries. According to details available on the conference’s website, one person from Pakistan, Zaman Qurratulain, from Bytes for All, has registered. A total of 804 participants have registered.

The Association for Asian Studies (AAS) — a non-profit professional association — holds an annual conference called “AAS in Asia” for those interested in Asian Studies to participate on panel discussions and sessions and networking with colleagues. This time, the conference is being organised in association with Ashoka University and will be held at IHC, New Delhi.

Universities that hold conferences with participants from other countries have to inform the MEA in advance to facilitate the visa process. As per the statement issued by AAS, the team will provide facilities to participants from Pakistan to present their papers via Skype. Another letter from the MHA on April 5 stated, “Security clearance from Home Ministry is required only for participants from Prior Reference Countries, ie Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Sudan, foreigners of Pakistani origin and stateless persons. Since there are no participants from the PRC category in the list, accordingly event clearance from MHA is not required.”

Saying that it “regretted” the government’s decision, AAS in a press statement said, “The fact that the Ministry of External Affairs… has decided to deny visas to Pakistani scholars (including scholars of Pakistani origin who are citizens of other countries) to attend the AAS-in-Asia conference in Delhi is not in tune with the open exchange of ideas and knowledge that is the very purpose of the conference. However, neither AAS nor Ashoka University has the authority to tell the Government of India, a sovereign nation, to whom it may and may not grant visas, and nor have we been able to influence the Government of India to reverse its decision in this case.”

Responding to questions on the issue, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Several factors go into taking a decision. Besides inputs from agencies, a major consideration is state of relationship. Participation of Pakistan or any other country is a reflection of state of relationship with that country.” (with ENS inputs)

